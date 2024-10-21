Shooting on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in Portsmouth on Sunday, police say.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 2300 block of Jefferson Street. There, police say they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital.

Police say two other men involved in the shooting were treated at the hospital as walk-ins. One of the men, 44-year-old Danyelle Akoya Lee, died from his injuries, police say.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. They have not named a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.