Back to school in Portsmouth: Students share hopes, nerves, and fresh goals

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Backpacks are being zipped, supplies are being packed, and buses are about to roll across Hampton Roads as students return to school Monday, August 18.

In Portsmouth, local students are closing out the summer and preparing for a fresh start with hopes of making new friends, setting goals, and stepping confidently into a new academic year.

“I’m kind of scared because it’s new people and it’s a new environment,” said Leigha Harper, a seventh grader heading to Cradock Middle School. “I’m looking forward to getting better at socializing.”

Harper was one of several students getting ready for the big day at Little Homies Youth Enrichment and Recreation Center, where kids were getting haircuts, grabbing school supplies, playing basketball, and even volunteering to give back to the community.

Volunteers told WTKR, this was the first time helping give out school supplies to kids who came to Little Homies Youth Enrichment and Recreation Center.

Ryan Washington, a seventh grader at William E. Waters Middle School said he’s aiming to be a better student-athlete this year.

“My attendance, and like my focus, I need more focus," Washington said.

Educators across the district are hopeful for a strong, safe start to the 2025–2026 school year.

Portsmouth Public Schools’ mission is to foster academic excellence for every student, and it remains top of mind for families, staff and students alike.

And Harper has some simple advice for her peers heading back to class.

“Y’all be great,” she said with a smile.

You can find Portsmouth Public Schools bus information here.