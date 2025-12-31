Two teens wanted in connection to fatal shooting of juvenile in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are searching for two teenage in connection to a fatal shooting on Atlanta Avenue.

On December 22 officers were called to 1500 block of Atlanta Avenue around 3:20 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. The juvenile later died from his injuries.

Investigators are now searching for two teens in connection to the fatal shooting. Police say 16-year-old Kiron Thristan Curry, also known as “Buddy,” and 15-year-old Persohn Finesse Mitchell, known as “P3,” are suspects in the case. Police say both teens are Portsmouth residents and are considered armed and dangerous.

Both suspects have been charged with aggravated murder, robbery, conspirac to commit robbery, minor in possession of a firearm and shooting in the roadway.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Curry or Mitchell is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line.