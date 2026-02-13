Portsmouth seeks community input on Crawford Bay waterfront development plans

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth leaders are turning to the community as they plan the future of Crawford Bay, with residents weighing in on what they want to see along the six-acre stretch of waterfront.

I'm in Portsmouth, where the city's economic development team recently heard from residents about their vision for the waterfront section at Crawford Bay.

"This is the beginning of a process of reformation and bringing back Portsmouth to its best and highest use," Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover.

Barbara Edwards has lived in Portsmouth for ten years. She says she loves walking the boardwalk and spending time by the water and would like to see more open space.

"Almost anything would be an improvement over the wasteland that we have down there now," Edwards said.

"If there were apartments or open spaces with greenery, or comfortable seating, and handicap access for sure where anyone can come and enjoy the river front that would be marvelous," Edwards said.

Each table at the workshop had prompts asking questions like: What amenities would you like to see at Crawford Bay? What would make you spend time there? What should the waterfront become over time? And what should developers be expected to deliver?

Cory McCoy is the founder of Oasis Health, a preventative healthcare company. Although he lives in Virginia Beach, he says he does a lot of business in Portsmouth and regularly attends community engagement events.

"One of the signs was like unique experiences so a space where it's kind of an open space where people can gather, socialize, and relax but also something that you can only find in Portsmouth," McCoy said.

"I want to have my voice heard and kind of give my input to make sure that business wise that whatever is being built improves the quality of life for those that it's built for," McCoy said.

This was the second public input workshop. The director of Portsmouth Economic Development, Brian Donahue, says there's still time to share your thoughts if you missed both sessions.

Donahue says once all the input is collected, it will be included in the solicitation process.

"We want to make sure that the public voices are heard and that it is incorporated into the overall process that we're getting ready to undertake," Donahue said.

If you didn't make it to the two public input workshops, you can still participate in a community survey available through the end of February.