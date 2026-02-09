Crowd packs Roger Brown's restaurant on final night in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth institution served its final customers Sunday night as Roger Brown's restaurant is closing its doors after 25 years in Olde Towne.

The longtime community staple drew a packed crowd for its final night, with customers gathering to say goodbye to a restaurant that had become a catalyst for the area.

"Roger Brown's has been a catalyst for this area for years so it's going to be missed," said Victor Smith, one of the customers sending the restaurant off.

"This area in Portsmouth, they're gonna miss it. For me - I know that I'm gonna miss it and I know a lot of the other folks that are around here are going to miss it too."

Owner Curtis Lyons announced the restaurant's closure last week. On the final night, he reflected on the emotional farewell.

"It's a very emotional time with guests and past employees this week so it's been very busy," Lyons said.

Lyons cited several factors for the decision to close, including the impact of tunnel tolls, the pandemic and competition with the casino. Despite the circumstances, he was grateful for the strong turnout on the restaurant's last night.

"It is the last day this last week has really been about the employees and I appreciate the guests coming in so they can make some money," Lyons said.

The owner expressed hope that his employees won't be left without work.

"We're trying to find them jobs with other restaurants so they can move on after we do close our doors," Lyons said.

The restaurant bore the name of Surry County native Roger Brown, who played in the NFL for years and went to six Pro Bowls. He retired in Portsmouth and opened several restaurants before passing away in September 2021.

"We've been such a unique, diverse establishment and the guests is what I'll miss the most most no doubt," Lyons said.

Roger Brown's was known for hosting community events over the years. Corliss Artis believes the closure will leave a significant void in the community.

"This is a very sad occasion. My husband is retired from the United States Navy after 28 years. This is the place that he and all of his friends used to come to have naval events and this place was really great for the community," Artis said.

The restaurant's final night provided one last chance for the community to create memories and say goodbye to a beloved Portsmouth gathering place.

