Four Waters Middle School students hospitalized after school bus crash: PPS

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A school bus carrying Waters Middle School students was involved in a crash Thursday morning, according to Portsmouth Public Schools.

Portsmouth Public Schools says 39 students were on the bus during the crash — four were transported to a hospital for further evaluations. No major injuries have been reported.

The following statement was sent to parents from Portsmouth Public Schools:

"Good morning, Parents of students on Bus 263–

We are calling because your child's bus was involved in an accident this morning on the way to school. Emergency services is on the scene to assess the students, and Ms. Pierce is with them as well. At this time, no major injuries have been reported, but individual families will be notified should additional medical care be recommended for their child. A replacement bus is on its way to bring students to school. If you have any immediate questions or concerns, you are welcome to call the main office at 757-558-2813. Thank you."

News 3 has reached out to Portsmouth police for more information, check back for updates.