New grocery store opens in Portsmouth, but food desert concerns remain in some neighborhoods

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A new Grocery Outlet and Bargain Market has opened on West High Street in the Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, giving residents another option for affordable food, but some neighbors say parts of the city are still underserved.

Marlon Baxter, who lives in the Churchland neighborhood, said he was eager to shop at the new store.

"It's good to always have different places to compare our prices," Baxter said.

Churchland already has several grocery options nearby, including Harris Teeter, Aldi, and Food Lion. But near Olde Towne, Uptown, Prentis Park, and South Side, the only grocery store available is Food Lion on London Blvd. It's less than a 5-minute drive. The next grocery stores available to them are Kroger and Walmart on Frederick Blvd.

Tony Goodwin, who works in Olde Towne and owns the Market Street and General Store on High Street in downtown, says another grocery store in that part of the city would make a difference.

"If you really give it, come down to the nuts and bolts of it, downtown is a food desert. We know that, we've been working to try to change that," Goodwin said.

Goodwin said he tried offering fresh produce at his own store, but it did not pan out.

"It didn't take off the way we wanted it to, so we kind of backed away from it," Goodwin said.

He said the lack of grocery options in the area comes down to the availability of commercial retail space and income.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average income in the city is around $60,000. When broken down per person, that figure drops to $33,000.

Matt Smith, the store manager at Grocery Outlet, said the business wants to be more than just a retailer in the community.

"We don't want to be just another business in the area. So we reach out, we work with the community, and get involved in events and charities. We're partnering with the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia. We're trying to go above and beyond just being a business," Smith said.

Another Grocery Outlet and Bargain Market opened in Virginia Beach. Smith says there will be other locations in Chesapeake, Suffolk, and Williamsburg soon.

Both Baxter and Goodwin said they are glad to see more business come to Portsmouth and bring affordable prices to residents.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.