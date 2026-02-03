Roger Brown's Restaurant & Sports Bar to close after Super Bowl LX

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Roger Brown's Restaurant & Sports Bar will be closing after 25 years of business, according to a letter posted on social media.

"Closing after 25 years is not easy, but we do so with full hearts and deep gratitude. While the tables may soon be cleared and the lights turned off, the memories made here will remain—with us and, we hope, with you," the letter reads.

The sports bar's last day of business will be Sunday, fittingly, as the community gathers to watch Super Bowl LX.

Roger Brown's Restaurant & Sports Bar is named after Virginia Sports Hall of Famer, six-time NFL Pro Bowl participant and Surry County native Roger Brown. He was a defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams before retiring in Portsmouth and opening several restaurants. He passed away at the age of 84 on Sept. 17, 2021.