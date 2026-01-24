Man killed, infant hurt in shooting on Towne Point Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a deadly shooting that left an adult man dead and a 5-month-old infant injured Saturday afternoon.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers responded around 12:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, to a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Towne Point Road.

When officers arrived, they found an man with gunshot wounds. Police say officers immediately began life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police also say a 5-month-old infant was struck during the gunfire. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover from their injuries.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crime Unit. No additional details, including information about suspects or a possible motive, have been released.

Police say the investigation remains active.