One dead after fatal shooting on I-264 in Portsmouth: VSP

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One person is dead after a fatal shooting on Interstate 264 eastbound near Frederick Boulevard on Friday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Portsmouth police arrived along I-264 on the report of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Officers say they provided aid to the victim upon arrival, but they died at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim's car crashed into the jersey wall on the left side of the interstate, then ran off the right side of the interstate, striking a guardrail.

This incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Chesapeake Field Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police Divison 5 Dispatch at 804-750-8788 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.