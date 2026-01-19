Community service takes center stage in Portsmouth on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Cold temperatures didn’t stop volunteers from giving back on Monday as community members gathered at Portsmouth Social Services to honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. through service.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Gamma Delta Omega Chapter, partnered with the city of Portsmouth on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to support local families.

Members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council and residents from across the city drove up to donate nonperishable food items, school supplies, frozen food,s and toiletries.

The donations will be distributed through the food pantry at Portsmouth Social Services and to Portsmouth Public Schools.

"We want everybody to be able to have what they need and what they desire to make our Portsmouth citizens safe, comfortable, and with food and with the things that are necessary to continue to survive and to be successful across our city," Rosalynn Sanderlin, President Elect of the Gamma Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, said.

Volunteers said the event was about more than just collecting items; it was about continuing Dr. King’s message of service and unity.

Allen McFarland, a Portsmouth resident who donated frozen food and toiletries, said the day holds deep personal meaning for him. McFarland recalled being arrested as a student during the civil rights movement after marching when King visited Orangeburg, South Carolina, in 1963.

“I went to jail October 7, 1963, in South Carolina,” McFarland said. “They said for demonstrating without a permit. Martin Luther King had come through Orangeburg, South Carolina, where I was, and I was so excited as a student, and we went and marched. I don’t want my marching, going to jail, to be in vain.”

Organizers said events like Monday’s service project help fill critical gaps for families facing food insecurity and other challenges, especially during the winter months.

"Portsmouth of the Department of Social Services likes to provide a variety of services, and it's key for us to be able to provide nourishing food for our citizens in the city of Portsmouth. So we are truly grateful for the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, who has supported us throughout the year," Saniyyah Manigault with Portsmouth Social Services said.

Volunteers added that seeing the community come together to help neighbors in need is the most rewarding part of the day.