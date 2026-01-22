Police cite weather, safety concerns in CODI Alert for 3 missing Portsmouth girls

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A CODI Alert remains active for three girls who have been missing for four days after disappearing from a Portsmouth behavioral health facility, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say 12-year-old Forever Scott, 16-year-old Darsha McAllister, and 14-year-old Jocelyn Krofek were last seen Sunday at Harbor Point Behavioral Health Center in the Park View neighborhood.

Family members say the wait for answers has been difficult.

“It’s hard to put into words how she’s feeling,” said Tammy Krofek, Jocelyn’s grandmother. “She’s just missed and loved by so many people.”

Virginia State Police issued the CODI Alert Wednesday night, a move Portsmouth police say is not typical for runaway juveniles but was warranted in this case.

Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins referred questions about the alert to department spokesperson Elexcia Washington, who explained the circumstances behind the decision.

“Due to the inclement weather and recent information garnered from detectives about them possibly being immobile in Northern Virginia, it was appropriate to issue a CODI Alert,” Washington said.

Washington said Portsmouth detectives have been in contact with law enforcement agencies in Northern Virginia for the past two days as the investigation continues.

She says conversations with the girls’ families have been limited due to the nature of the case.

Finding the girls safely remains the department’s top priority, Washington said.

“Some of us are parents, and we have teenagers,” she said. “We wouldn’t want our teenagers out there in the cold. They need adult supervision, and so that’s what we’re trying to do. We would like the public to really help us.”

Police are urging anyone who may see the girls or has information about their whereabouts to contact authorities immediately.

Krofek said she hopes her granddaughter hears one message above all else.

“We love you,” she said. “Your dad misses you. Your brother misses you. We all miss you.”

Portsmouth police say the search remains active and ask the public to stay alert and report any information that could help bring the girls home safely.