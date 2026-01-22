CODI alert issued for one of three missing girls last seen on Fort Lane: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A CODI alert has been issued for Forever Scott, one of the three girls that has been missing from Portsmouth since Sunday, according to police.

Investigators say 12-year-old Forever Scott, 16-year-old Darsha McAllister, and 14-year-old Jocelyn Krofek were last seen around 7:30 a.m. on January 18, 2026, in the 300 block of Fort Lane.

WTKR The missing juveniles are identified as 12-year-old Forever Scott, 14-year-old Joseline Krofec, and 16-year-old Darsha McAllister.

According to police, Scott is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 129 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair worn in two cornrows. She was last seen wearing navy blue pants and a Jordan-brand shirt.

McAllister is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 188 pounds, and has brown eyes and orange hair. Police say she was last seen wearing pink pajama pants and a tan shirt with “California” printed on it.

Krofek is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 129 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black pajamas, according to investigators.

Police say the juveniles are considered runaways, and Forever Scott is classified as endangered due to her age.

Watch related: Multi-agency search underway after three girls go missing in Portsmouth

Multi-agency search underway after three girls go missing in Portsmouth

Investigators are now working with Northern Virginia law enforcement to find the girls, according to Portsmouth police.

Anyone with information about the juveniles’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, call or text TIPS (8477), submit a tip through the P3 Tips app, or visit portsmouthcrimeline.com. Crime Line tipsters are never asked to provide their names or testify in court. If a tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.