One dead, one injured in shooting on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead and another injured Wednesday evening.

Police responded to a call for a shooting around 7:09 p.m. on the 1100 block of Victory Boulevard. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second adult male was located in the 100 block of Channing Avenue, also with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or potential suspects.

