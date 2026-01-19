Community concerned as Portsmouth police look for 3 girls missing since Sunday morning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are searching for three girls, aged 12, 14, and 16, who were reported missing on Sunday.

Police said in a news release that the girls were last seen Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Fort Lane and Blair Street in the Park View neighborhood.

The missing juveniles are identified as 12-year-old Forever Scott, 14-year-old Joseline Krofec, and 16-year-old Darsha McAllister.

The announcement prompted concern among neighbors, including Iwortha Lewis, who lives in the Park View area. Lewis said seeing reports about the missing girls was heartbreaking.

“When I saw those three babies on TV missing, my heart went out,” Lewis said. “I hope they’re safe. I hope they have shelter.”

Lewis, a retired Virginia Beach School Systems teacher, said she has seen firsthand the challenges many children and teenagers face.

“I can remember some of the hardships that some of the teenagers go through, and it’s just heartbreaking,” she said.

WTKR asked Portsmouth police for additional details, including whether the girls know each other, whether they are from the Park View neighborhood, and who filed the missing persons report.

Police confirmed one person filed the report for all three girls, but did not provide further information. Police Chief Stephen Jenkins declined to comment on the case.

Portsmouth Social Services told WTKR the girls are not in the foster care system.

Lewis said she hopes the children are surrounded by positive influences and receive help.

“Be their angel and take them by the hand and guide them down the right path,” she said.

Police ask anyone with information about the girls’ whereabouts to contact Portsmouth police. The investigation remains ongoing.