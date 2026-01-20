Grandmother pleads for help as three girls reported missing in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The grandmother of one of the three girls reported missing out of Portsmouth is pleading for help, saying she fears for her granddaughter’s safety.

Fourteen-year-old Joseline Krofek was reported missing Sunday morning along with 12-year-old Forever Scott and 16-year-old Darsha McAllister. Police said the girls were last seen in the area of Fort Lane in Portsmouth.

“They’re just out there, hopeless and scared,” said Tammy Krofek, Joseline’s grandmother and legal guardian. “I just want her to be found safe.”

John Hood

Krofek said her granddaughter had been living at Harbor Point Behavioral Health Center on Fort Lane to address behavioral issues. She said Joseline is originally from Morgantown, West Virginia — about seven hours away — and does not know anyone in the Hampton Roads area.

“She has no business being out on the streets,” Krofek said.

Krofek said she was not notified by the behavioral health facility that her granddaughter was missing until hours after police had already been alerted. She said the facility told her staff contacted Joseline’s social worker, but not her.

Krofek believes her granddaughter may have tried to reach her using unknown or blocked phone numbers.

“In the meantime, I have six private blocked numbers,” she said. “Had they called me when she disappeared, I would have answered those calls.”

Krofek said Joseline previously ran away from the facility on New Year’s Eve but returned a few hours later. She said she does not know the other two girls but believes the three may have run away together.

“I just want her home, and I want her safe,” she said.

News 3 reached out to Harbor Point Behavioral Health Center for a statement, but has not yet received a response.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portsmouth police.