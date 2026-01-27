'Big B' from Radio Station 103 Jamz dies at 57

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Chris Belcher, known as Big B from iconic hip hop morning show The Boodah Brothers on 103 Jamz, has died, according to a Facebook post from the station. He was 57.

"It is with much sadness that we share the news of the passing of Big B. He is a true VA legend, and someone who spent many years at this station as part of The Boodah Brothers becoming that legend—holding it down for the 757 day in and day out."

Belcher had faced several health issues in recent months. But in the 1990s and 2000s, he, along with partners Lawrence "DJ Law" Brown and Shaw "Mic Lord" Austin, rose to fame and became a staple of Hampton Roads radio.

Austin and Brown both died several years ago, and the show ended shortly after their deaths.

In its post, 103 Jamz continued, "Whether it was on the radio, or in the clubs, or in real life for those that were lucky enough to be close to him, he, nor his impact, will be forgotten."