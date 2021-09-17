Va. Sports Hall of Famer, Portsmouth restaurant owner Roger Brown dies

Virginia Sports Hall of Famer, six-time NFL Pro Bowl Selection and Portsmouth restaurant owner Roger Brown has died.

He was 84 years old.

Brown, a Surry County native, formerly played for the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams before retiring in Portsmouth and opening several restaurants.

Brown's namesake restaurant, Roger Brown's Restaurant and Sports Bar, confirmed his death on Facebook.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our dear Roger Brown. The legacy he's created has made him a valued member of our community and he will be deeply missed," the post read. "Those of us who have had the privilege of knowing and working with Roger have lost a dear friend and inspiring mentor."

The restaurant, co-owned by Brown's nephew, will be holding a celebration of life, but has not released details as of now.

Condolences or thoughts of Roger can be emailed to RememberingRogerBrown@gmail.com.