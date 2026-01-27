Student facing charges after bringing gun to Churchland Middle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A student brought a gun to Churchland Middle School in Portsmouth on Tuesday, according to school officials.

Principal Khrista Brownlee sent a letter to parents explaining that administrators heard reports of a student having a gun early Tuesday afternoon. The student was immediately searched, the gun was found, and the student was taken into custody.

The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

News 3 has asked the sheriff's office about potential charges the student may face or other circumstances surrounding the case.

In the letter, Brownlee asks parents to have conversations with their children, reinforcing that weapons of any kind are not allowed on school property.