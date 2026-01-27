Coffee lovers rejoice! Popular 7Brew chain set to open in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth coffee lovers will soon have a new caffeine stop to get excited about.

The fast-growing drive-thru coffee chain 7Brew is planning to open a new location in Portsmouth, bringing its high-energy service and extensive drink menu to the city.

This is now the second location in Hampton Roads to have the coffee chain. The only other 7Brew in the area is in Newport News on Mercury Boulevard.

Founded in Arkansas, 7Brew has rapidly expanded across the country in recent years, becoming especially popular for its quick, friendly service and customizable beverages.

The menu goes well beyond standard coffee options. Customers can choose from hot and iced coffees, cold brews, energy drinks, teas, lemonades, and smoothies, with dozens of flavor combinations available.

The brand has also built a loyal following thanks to its upbeat staff known as “Brew Crew” and a welcoming, community-focused atmosphere.

Coffee lovers can find the Portsmouth location at 1033 Frederick Boulevard. An opening date has not yet been announced, but the news has already sparked excitement among local residents on Facebook.

As construction and planning move forward, residents can expect more information to be released in the coming months.

News 3 has reached out to 7Brew for more information and will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

The location is actively hiring brewistas, and you can find a link to their career site here.

For now, Portsmouth coffee fans can start preparing their go-to orders, because 7Brew’s arrival means fast drinks, endless flavor combinations, and one more reason to roll down the window and sip local.