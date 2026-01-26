Police chief calls recent gun violence “unacceptable” after fatal shootings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are working to address a recent surge in gun violence after a deadly shooting Saturday that killed a 19-year-old man and injured a 5-month-old infant.

"When we have guns and disputes it ends in tragedy every single time," Jenkins said.

The shooting happened on Towne Point Road when gunmen ambushed the victims as they arrived at their apartment complex, according to Police Chief Stephen Jenkins.

"We had two individuals shot, one deceased," Jenkins said.

The chief described the attack as premeditated, with shooters waiting for the family to arrive home before opening fire.

"We're not going to normalize this type of behavior, okay? It is unacceptable for any life to be lost in this city unacceptable, this old notion that we must accept because this is Portsmouth and all of that is unacceptable," Jenkins said.

The Saturday shooting is part of a troubling pattern of gun violence in Portsmouth. Jenkins also discussed two other recent homicides involving firearms.

"An individual kicked in the front door of that residence, opened fire, shooting and killing Mr. Clark."

Jenkins also addressed a homicide earlier this month involving two people who lived in the same home.

"A struggle ensued over that firearm, Mr. Macgallister was shot and killed."

To combat the violence, Portsmouth is partnering with community violence intervention programs like Portsmouth United. The initiative deploys nonprofits and violence interrupters into neighborhoods to work directly with residents.

"The hope is that they can get out and intertwine with these situations that fester within the community sometimes and see if they can mentor, monitor, or sometimes diffuse these situations before they become more volatile," Jenkins said.

Despite the recent incidents, Jenkins noted that Portsmouth saw a record-low reduction in homicides last year, suggesting the intervention programs may be having an impact. However, he said more data is needed to determine their effectiveness.

Jenkins is expected to release a quarterly crime update Tuesday with additional statistics and information about the city's anti-violence efforts.

