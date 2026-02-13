Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Five teens charged with aggravated murder in connection to 2023 Portsmouth shooting:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Five teenagers have been arrested in connection to a 2023 shooting on Atlanta Avenue, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

On Dec. 22, around 3:20 p.m., Portsmouth police responded to the 1500 block of Atlanta Avenue on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a boy with a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he died of his injuries, police say.

Portsmouth detectives took five teenagers into custody between Dec. 24 and Jan. 15. All five suspects, aged 15 through 16, were charged with:

  • Aggravated murder
  • Six counts of robbery
  • Shooting in a roadway
  • Possession of a firearm by a minor

This is an ongoing investigation, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

