Firefighters respond to transformer fire at Bon Secours Maryview hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters in Portsmouth say no one was hurt after a fire broke out Monday morning in an electrical room at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.

According to a release, staff from Maryview called 911 for a fire around 8:47 a.m. Firefighters from Portsmouth and Suffolk responded to find smoke coming from a transformer in an electrical room.

Firefighters say they were able to get the fire out about around 10 a.m.

WTKR News 3 reached out to Bon Secours for more information about the fire and received this statement:

"On December 29, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center experienced a small transformer fire in the Emergency Department. Our facilities team responded immediately by calling the local fire department and redirecting all foot traffic and patients away from the affected area. The fire department quickly contained the fire, and there is minimal damage to the hospital. There are no injuries related to this matter, and we expect to have the repairs completed quickly in the coming days. We thank the Portsmouth Fire Department and Dominion Energy for their swift response, and we remain committed to the safety of our Bon Secours patients and associates." - Jenna Green, Public Relations & External Communications Manager, Bon Secours Hampton Roads

Firefighters say the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.