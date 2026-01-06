Portsmouth Police investigating deadly shooting after victim dies at hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are investigating the death of a man who died after being shot during an apparent domestic dispute.

Police say that around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital after receiving a call about a walk-in gunshot wound victim. The man, identified as 31-year-old Kemanni McGallister, was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say McGallister died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Police say they are not looking for additional suspects.

This remains an active investigation.