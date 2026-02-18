Man barricades himself in building near Portsmouth City Hall after shooting at police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man has barricaded himself inside a building near Portsmouth City Hall Wednesday morning, police say.

Police were at a building serving a federal warrant in the area of the 800 block of Crawford Street, when a man began shooting at officers, police say.

The man, who has not been identified, has barricaded himself in the building and law enforcement have created a perimeter.

City hall has been partially evacuated for safety.

