Asbestos, military concerns delay demolition of Portsmouth’s waterfront jail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Demolition is now underway at Portsmouth’s former city jail after plans to implode the aging structure were scrapped due to safety concerns.

The jail, which sits along the city’s waterfront near City Hall, is slated to be torn down and redeveloped into valuable waterfront property, part of broader efforts to revitalize downtown Portsmouth.

In December, city leaders announced Water Street would close from the parking garage to City Hall as preparations for demolition began. At the Portsmouth state of the city address, Mayor Shannon Glover said the city anticipated imploding the building in late 2025 or early 2026.

However, that implosion never happened.

City Manager Steven Carter told WTKR News 3 the city reconsidered after consulting with military officials. An implosion was ultimately deemed unsafe given the jail’s proximity to military facilities and other nearby structures.

Instead, crews have begun a slower, more methodical demolition process.

“There’s asbestos and other materials in that building that we can’t just tear it down because it would make those things available in our air,” Carter said. “So we have a team of individuals that have to go inside and remove all of those types of things from the building before we can bring the building down. But the building is slated to be torn down over the course of the next year.”

The process, known as abatement, involves removing hazardous materials such as asbestos from inside the building before structural demolition can safely begin. Carter said crews are essentially working from the inside out.

The top section of the building is expected to come down by mid-March, marking a visible step forward in the long-anticipated project.

The former jail has long been viewed by city leaders as prime redevelopment property because of its location along the Elizabeth River and its proximity to City Hall and other downtown attractions.

Previous WTKR News 3 coverage has highlighted the city’s broader push to attract private investment and enhance public access to the waterfront.

The city has not yet announced specific redevelopment plans for the site, but has said the goal is to transform the space into an asset that generates economic growth and improves the downtown corridor.

Water Street remains closed between the garage and City Hall as demolition continues. Carter says the entire process is expected to take about a year.

Stay with WTKR News 3 for continued updates on the jail demolition and future plans for the waterfront site.