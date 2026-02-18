One dead from fire on Weyanoke Drive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One person is dead after a fire on Wednesday afternoon on Weyanoke Drive, according to Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

Around 4 p.m., fire crews arrived at the 4100 block of Weyanoke Drive on the report of a fire. Firefighters were told someone was still inside the home, and they successfully got the person out.

The person died of their injuries on the scene, according to officials.

Officials are still working to contact their next of kin.

The fire appears to be an accident, according to fire officials. This incident is still under investigation.