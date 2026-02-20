Man charged with DUI in fatal Portsmouth crash: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was arrested and charged with a DUI on Thursday night in connection to a fatal Portsmouth crash on Feb. 12, according to Portsmouth police.

On Feb. 12, just before 11 p.m., Portsmouth police officers responded to the High Street and Elm Avenue intersection on the report of a car crash. Upon arrival, officers found three involved cars, and two unresponsive people in one of the cars.

On Thursday night, Portsmouth police arrested 33-year-old Christopher M Gaskin. Investigators say he was driving at a high speed and ignored a traffic signal while under the influence of alcohol.

Portsmouth Two dead after fatal crash in Portsmouth: PPD Web Staff

Gaskin hit another car that had the right of way, and killed 23-year-old Ny Asia Hill and 24-year-old Deandre Lilly.

Gaskin was charged with the following, according to police:



Two counts of Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter

Driving Under the Influence (Enhanced penalty for a BAC ≥ 0.20)

Reckless Driving: Failure to Obey Traffic Signal

Improper Use of Safety Belt

No Registration

Failure to Display License Plates

This is an active investigation, police say.