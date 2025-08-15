New life for Old Towne: New High Street development set to transform downtown Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A long vacant lot in the heart of Portsmouth’s High Street corridor is getting new life.

A 12-unit mixed-use development led by The Contriver Group is slated to transform the empty space into a vibrant hub for business and residential activity.

It’s part of a broader push to bring energy and people back to downtown.

“It’ll be nice to have that vacant lot, to have some life back in it,” said Michelle Wren, Executive Director of Portsmouth Partnership, a local economic development organization.

Wren said revitalizing High Street has been a long-term goal. The effort has been years in the making and is now supported by funding from Virginia’s Main Street Program.

“The whole idea is to get rid of vacancies in this High Street corridor,” Wren said. “So Trent and his team at Contriver, they’re adding to the solution.”

Trent Walker, CEO of The Contriver Group, said rental rates for the units will range from $1,200 to $1,500. He said he was drawn to Portsmouth because of its community spirit and untapped potential.

“The relationships with the community, the mayor, the council members, it just made it super important,” Walker said.

Wren says for the business space on the ground level, there are different possibilities for what business could occupy the space. A nice dinner spot or a retailer each comes with their own opportunities.

"We have a retail accelerator program that we run. So, we've got all these in-home businesses that we're trying to get them into brick-and-mortar. So it'd be nice to have some small retail space to allow these businesses to have their own space," she said.

Wren added that the development will contribute more than just new buildings.

It’s expected to increase foot traffic, bring capital into local businesses and support ongoing initiatives, like The Linc, a planned innovation district.

“On top of the innovation district that’s coming, the Linc, the 700 block will actually be part of both,” Wren said. “We’re kind of the transition block. And then also there will be some townhomes, so nice ownership and rental opportunities.”

As Portsmouth continues to invest in its downtown infrastructure, officials and developers alike hope the project will encourage people to live, work and stay in the city.