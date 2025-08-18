Back to school in Portsmouth: Students return with new goals and safer campuses

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The bells are ringing once again across Portsmouth Public Schools as students, teachers, and staff stepped into the new academic year with excitement and a renewed focus on success.

At Manor High School, students arrived early Monday morning greeted by cheering staff, upbeat music, and the familiar buzz of a first day.

Among them was Jah’Zyia Babb, a freshman who’s determined to make this year count.

“Don’t let my friend distract me in class. I got distracted a lot last year," Babb said

Back to school in Portsmouth: Live Interview w/ PPS Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy III

Babb told WTKR she is transferring to Portsmouth Public Schools from Chesapeake.

Furthermore, this school year isn’t just about academic goals, it’s also about community and safety.

Portsmouth Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy III says this year, the district has implemented two full-time school resource officers at each elementary school, and enhanced security screening at sporting events.

The new measures are part of a district-wide effort to maintain a safe and welcoming environment for all students.

Back to school in Portsmouth: Students share hopes, nerves, and fresh goals

For alumni like Dionne Copeland, president of the Manor High School Alumni Association, coming back on the first day is a proud tradition.

As a 1989 graduate of Manor, she now watches her son enter his senior year in the same hallways she once walked.

“It means everything,” Copeland said. “Pride and having that love for your school means everything. I graduated 36 years ago, and I come back, I help the band, I help the basketball team, and we just want them to have that same pride, feel the love, and come back and give forward like we do every year.”

With goals set and spirits high, students like Babb are ready to take on the year ahead

carrying forward what it truly means to be a Mustang for life.