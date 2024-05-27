Mt. Trashmore carnival resumes with enhanced police presence day after teen girl killed in shooting

A day after a 15-year-old girl was shot dead outside the Mt. Trashmore Summer Carnival, the event resumed Sunday with an enhanced police presence.

After searching for evidence at the scene through the night, Virginia Beach Police reported Sunday morning that a fight that had broken out in the carnival continued into the parking lot outside the event.

When the fight resumed in the parking lot on Edwin Drive, at least one person drew a gun and began firing.

The victims were a 15-year-old girl, who was killed, and an 18-year-old man who was sent to the hospital in critical condition. The identity of the victims and the status of the man was still not known Sunday night.

Police have not identified a suspect.

VBPD announced the enhanced presence from city police, sheriff's deputies, and private security in a statement Sunday afternoon:

"The Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival will reopen today with an increased presence of Virginia Beach police officers. Virginia Beach Sheriff's deputies and private security will also assist, as they did last night," the statement reads. "The safety and well-being of residents and visitors are top priorities. We understand how the recent incident may have affected the community's sense of security. Our commitment is to make sure everyone in our city feels safe and protected."

VBPD also announced Sunday that they've created a digital portal for submitting evidence on the incident — or any other crimes that occurred at the carnival.

In a post to social media site X, formerly Twitter, the department wrote:

"VBPD is asking for the community’s assistance in helping us secure justice for those impacted by last night’s senseless act of violence. We have created a digital evidence portal where people can upload photos and videos pertaining to this case."

