Virginia Aquarium gets $3.2 million for repairs from VB City Council

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center secures $3.2 million in funding for repairs and operations after a unanimous vote in Virginia Beach City Council.

A third party said the aquarium was in need of approximately $8 million worth of improvements and repairs.

The city agreed Tuesday night in a 11 to 0 vote to provide 40% of the funding, while the rest will come from the aquarium's foundation.

At a previous city council meeting in June, two separate studies regarding need for repairs on the interior and exterior structures of the aquarium were shared.

Inside the facility, exhibits such as the shark, seal, and sea turtle tanks are 30 years old and have surpassed their designed lifespan.

Concerns have also been raised about the exterior, where concrete deterioration, including the separation of concrete wall panels from the building, poses a significant risk.

The discussion about the aquarium's future has been going on since last year.