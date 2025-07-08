Southern-inspired restaurant Milk & Honey opens in Atlantic Park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As progress on Atlantic Park continues, sites in the area are starting to open. First, The Dome had its first concert in May and now, an exciting new Oceanfront restaurant is opening its doors.

Milk & Honey, located off of Baltic Avenue and 19th Street, opened over the Fourth of July weekend. The Southern-inspired kitchen offers brunch items like chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and gumbo.

Sylrome Bishop, the executive chef for the restaurant, tells News 3 he's excited to set a standard when it comes to food choices at Atlantic Park.

"I was actually the first employee hired for Milk & Honey Virginia Beach, so there's a lot of firsts for me in this company. Milk & Honey, being the number one pick and then being the first chef, I take pride in that. I want to be able to lead that torch, and I think Atlantic Park is going to be great," said Bishop.

While you're enjoying a meal, you can also check out amazing artwork that can be purchased at the restaurant as well.

