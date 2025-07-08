Virginia Beach to host action sports festival for women in 2026

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach will once again host a large-scale action sports festival next year—this time, showcasing female athletes.

On Tuesday, it was announced that an action sports festival will come to the Oceanfront during Labor Day Weekend in 2026.

“These are completely unique festivals; there’s nothing else I’ve seen out there like them,” said Rick Bratman of ASA Entertainment, who is helping put together the Super Girl festival.

This event will showcase women in various action sports such as surfing, inline skating, skateboarding, and other fields.

John Hood

“On the surfing side, it’s the largest female surfing event in the world, but there will be over 1,000 women competing in 10 different sports, as well as live music, classes, influencers, art, and fitness,” Bratman said.

The Super Girl Festival already has two other event weekends in California and Florida.

Bratman, who is behind the festival, says they wanted to bring the event to Virginia Beach because of the surf culture already present in the resort city.

“Virginia Beach has done an incredible job in making sure these beaches are pristine and are tremendous platforms to launch events like ours,” Bratman said.

John Hood

The festival is expected to attract more than 75,000 people to the oceanfront next year.

There will also be 15 live concerts, and past Super Girl events have featured acts like Joan Jett, CeeLo Green, and Natasha Bedingfield.

John Hood

With the East Coast Surfing Championships (ESCS) already set to take place at the oceanfront at the end of this summer, Coastal Edge owner D. Nachnani believes having top surfers in Virginia Beach for more than one week will bring even more focus to the sport.

“I think it’s just incredible. It’s incredible for the world, for our East Coast, for our state, and, most of all, for our city and all the residents coming in,” Nachnani said.

Bratman says we can expect to get more details on the competitions and music lineups around March of next year.

Best of all, the event will be free for the community to attend!