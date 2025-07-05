Virginia Beach offering grants to non profits catering to resident needs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In an effort to help in supporting residents in need, the city of Virginia Beach is offering financial assistance to nonprofit organizations through its Community Organization Grant.

This year, the city is hoping to award over 20 nonprofits with grants to help them expand their reach and provide essential services to the community.

One recipient of this grant for FS 2024-2025 is the Together We Can Foundation, which helps to support youth in Virginia Beach and across Hampton Roads.

“We serve 638 youth in Virginia Beach,” shared Tom Crockett, the Executive Director of the foundation. The foundation is committed to equipping young people with the vital adult skills needed for a successful transition into adulthood.

Together We Can Foundation collaborates with various organizations dedicated to assisting youth, focusing on providing crucial training and housing support.

While the foundation itself is not currently affected by federal funding cuts, Crockett tells News 3, many of their partner organizations are facing financial challenges.

“And that’s beginning to impact and will begin to impact the teens that we work with. So it's increasing the demand for the services we offer,” shared Crockett

The grant money is expected to make a difference for the foundation as they prepare young adults to enter the workforce by helping to ensure the kids have the necessary resources like professional headshots, resumes, and other essential tools to showcase their life skills.

Nonprofits in Virginia Beach are encouraged to apply for the Community Organization Grant. The application period is currently open and will remain so until July 31st.

