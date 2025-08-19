'The Whorl,' a 117-foot stainless-steel slide, now open at Owl Creek Landing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Owl Creek Landing officially opened a new stainless-steel spiral slide, dubbed "The Whorl," at the Nautilus Lookout Tower on Monday.

The 65-foot lookout tower, which is located behind the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center's south building, now houses what developers have called the longest stainless-steel slide in the U.S. It currently sits at 117 feet tall.

To ensure riders remain comfortable, most of the slide is enclosed, and participants will descend on specially designed mats.

“It is in the trees and it is kind of protected by the tower itself. Secondly, by being in a mat and holding that, you’re actually not touching anything. When you get out the bottom, I think it’s going to be exhilarating,” Bahman Azarm, CEO of Outdoor Venture Group, told News 3 in June.

Developers say they have preserved many trees to complement the nearly half-mile treetop walkway and the children's treehouses.

Hours of operation:



June 27 - 29: 10 am - 3 pm

June 30 – July 8: 10 am - 4 pm

Beginning July 9: 10 am - 8 pm daily

