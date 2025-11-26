Hampton Roads families brace for Dominion Energy rate hikes as monthly bills set to rise $11.24

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dominion Energy customers across Hampton Roads will see their monthly bills increase by about $11.24 in 2026, with another bump of roughly $2.36 in 2027, after the State Corporation Commission approved the company's rate increase request.

The utility company says the hikes are tied to fuel costs and infrastructure upgrades. But for local families already juggling rising expenses, even small increases feel significant.

Antoinette Faltz-McQueen, a stay-at-home mom of four in the community, is already facing steep energy costs.

"I'm looking at almost $400," Faltz-McQueen said.

She's making daily adjustments just to keep up, teaching her kids to conserve energy wherever they can.

"Turn that light off, and make sure you don't have the water running — just things like that taking energy," Faltz-McQueen said.

She feels like utility companies aren't considering the real impact on families trying to make ends meet.

"I don't think they're thinking about the mom with four kids... I'm still having to pinch pennies to make sure not only can I pay my energy, but my other bills as well," Faltz-McQueen said.

The mother of four is even questioning whether she needs additional employment to cover the rising costs.

"Do I need to get a third and fourth job?" Faltz-McQueen said.

Local business owners say higher energy bills can change how they operate. Norfolk barber Montrey Shepard, who's been serving customers in the community nearly a decade, says every extra charge forces him to rethink what he provides and what neighbors can afford.

"Wondering if you need to go up, wondering if you need to include that in your price... you already don't wanna go up with everything people got going on — the government just had a shutdown, so talking about going up is already scary," Shepard said.

Shepard prioritizes essential bills like rent and power as his foundation, adjusting other business expenses as needed.

"For certain bills off the rip — like rent and power — I know I need that, so that's the foundation. Everything else, we'll change... like business," Shepard said.

Many residents are still trying to figure out how they're paying for daily expenses, with this bill increase being just another financial challenge they're not looking forward to.