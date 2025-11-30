Brush fire contained in Virginia Beach neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach firefighters contained a brush fire Saturday evening after smoke was reported near a wooded area off Aloma Court.

Fire crews were dispatched around 5:10 p.m. and arrived minutes later to find heavy smoke coming from the woods near Bluegrass Lane and Bentgrass Court. Because the fire was burning deep in a densely wooded area with no roadway access, crews used a brush truck and a utility terrain vehicle to reach the roughly 100-by-100-foot burn area.

No civilians, firefighters or pets were injured, according to Virginia Beach Fire Department officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.