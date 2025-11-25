Virginia Beach residents may soon get $50 in free Oceanfront parking

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Free parking at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront may soon become a reality for city residents under a proposal presented to city leaders Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the City Council directed Public Works to study the creation of a resident parking program designed to encourage more locals to visit the Oceanfront.

John Hood

The department’s recommendation on Tuesday calls for a $50 digital parking voucher that residents could use in designated areas along Atlantic and Pacific avenues.

Under the plan, the $50 credit would renew each year. Residents who exhaust their annual amount would be able to reload the voucher one time with an additional $50 in parking for the cost. of $25.

John Hood

The credits could be used at the Second Street, Fourth Street and Rudee Loop lots, as well as the 9th, 25th and 31st Street garages.

“That voucher would have credits usable at the locations and on-street spaces identified as the Oceanfront service zones,” Public Works Director L.J. Hansen told city leaders. “It would be between Pacific and Atlantic. It wouldn’t be useful outside of those areas. So this wouldn’t affect Sandbridge, Croatan or Atlantic Park — this would be specifically for the Oceanfront service zones.”

John Hood

The presentation also included proposed changes to parking rates for on-street spaces focused at moving drivers to city garages. Among the recommendations was the removal of the current three-hour maximum for metered on-street parking.

City staff said they are working to develop the digital voucher system for residents.

An ordinance modification would be required to remove the three-hour limit on metered spaces.

If approved, the program could launch as early as April.