3 local men arrested in human trafficking operation conducted by VBPD, NCIS

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three local men are facing charges following a two-day human trafficking operation conducted by Virginia Beach police and Naval Criminal investigation Service (NCIS), VBPD says.

The following men are charged with solicitation of prostitution, according to VBPD: Alex Gonzalez-Cinto, 28, of Virginia Beach; Timothy Jameson, 25, of Virginia Beach; and Patrick Brigman, 39, of Norfolk.

The arrests come after VBPD's Special Investigations Bureau (SIB) and NCIS worked together on Nov. 21 and 22 to identify both online child predators and victims of human trafficking. During the joint operation, police say seven individuals were encountered. Some were criminally charged, while others were connected with support services, police added.

Further details on what investigators found during the operation were not disclosed. The case is still under investigation, police say.

VBPD's SIB works as part of the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force (HRHTTF) and the regional Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.