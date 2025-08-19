Virginia Beach opens Town Center garages ahead of potential flooding from Hurricane Erin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city officials are getting ready for potential impacts from Hurricane Erin as the storm makes its way up the East Coast.

The city is opening four Town Center garages for those who want to move their vehicles to higher ground.

Spots in the following garages — aside from spaces marked as reserved — will be open from Wednesday afternoon through Friday:



Maroon garage (Apex Entertainment VB)

Red garage (Westin Hotel)

Green garage (Armada Hoffler Tower)

Orange garage (Clark Nexsen Tower)

At city hall Tuesday afternoon, Director of Emergency Management David Topczynski briefed city council members and the public on some of their concerns with the storm, including high winds and coastal flooding. He also said preparations are underway to ensure the city is ready for the worst of the storm.

“Public works is out there checking drains, storm drains, especially in areas prone to flooding that they know may or may not be clogged. They’re exercising the tide gates, checking pump stations, making sure there’s generators and backup pumps available and crews ready to go, if needed," said Topczynski.

The Emergency Management Services District reminds neighbors in Virginia Beach to stay up-to-date on any potential evacuations by clicking here or texting VBALERT to 67283.

News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson says Hurricane Erin looks poised to slide just off the North Carolina/Virginia coastline Thursday, with wind gusts from 40 to 60 mph likely along the coast. Some of the outer rain bands could wrap in with a risk for isolated tornadoes. Coastal communities, including those in the Outer Banks and Virginia Beach, could see dangerous winds from Erin.