Virginia Beach man sentenced to 6 months in prison for hitting state trooper last November

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who was charged after hitting a state trooper and driving away last year was sentenced to six months in prison Tuesday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Jayden Wallace, a 23-year-old from Virginia Beach, was sentenced to six months in prison for the following charges:



Eluding Endangerment: 5 years with 5 years suspended

Hit and Run Injury: 5 years with 4 years and 6 months suspended

Aggressive Driving: 12 months with 12 months suspended

Speed over 85 mph: 12 months with 12 months suspended

In addition, Wallace was sentenced to five years of good behavior and an undetermined amount of supervised probation, the attorney's office detailed. He also has to pay a restitution of $1,783.73.

The attorney's office said that this sentencing was "above the high end of the recommended sentencing guidelines."

This sentencing follows Wallace's arrest on Nov. 20 after police apprehended him for hitting a state trooper and driving away.

Around 5:15 a.m., police tried to stop Wallace—who was going 125 in a 55 mph zone—for reckless driving on I-264 eastbound near Laskin Road.

When the car didn't stop, a police chase began. When the car got off the Birdneck Road exit ramp, it turned into a dead-end road and got blocked in by a trooper.

Wallace tried to get away unsuccessfully, and the trooper got out of her car to engage him. He then backed up, drove into the trooper, and drove around her car to escape towards Birdneck Road, police say.

Neighbors who saw the incident tell News 3 they thought the car may have been speeding up to 90 mph on their street.

"I looked down to look at my phone, look back up and I saw the car fly back out again probably like 80 to 90 miles per hour," Joshua Dickerson, a neighbor, said.

The trooper was injured, but she was expected to be okay.

"She did suffer, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken from the scene to the hospital," Sgt. Michelle Anaya, with VSP, said. "She is in good spirits at this time."

After, police shared information about the car Wallace was driving and what he was wearing with the public, encouraging anyone with information on his whereabouts to call them.

State police said tips from the public helped them locate the Dodge Charger Wallace was driving in the 1100 block of Woodfern Place.