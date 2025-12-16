Chesapeake man allegedly steals vehicle with child still inside

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Chesapeake man is accused of stealing multiple vehicles in Virginia Beach, including a truck with a 5-year-old child inside and the personal vehicle of a police officer, according to court documents and law enforcement in Rockbridge County.

Court records state that on Sunday, Dec. 7, Devron Thomas allegedly stole a truck from Virginia Beach Boulevard.

According to court documents, the person who owned the truck had a friend also present, and his 5-year-old son was inside the truck at the time it was taken.

However, Virginia Beach Police tell News 3 the child was a 6-year-old.

The child was later located more than seven miles away at Lynnhaven Mall.

While investigating that incident, officers learned of another reported encounter near the area. According to court documents, Thomas allegedly attempted to take a woman’s car keys.

The woman was able to retrieve them, but Thomas allegedly reached back into her vehicle before walking away.

Court documents state surveillance footage from nearby stores helped identify Thomas as the suspect. Investigators also allege Thomas was seen earlier that day attempting to enter other vehicles.

According to the Rockbridge County and City of Lexington Sheriff’s Office, Thomas later allegedly broke into a building in Virginia Beach and stole a police officer’s personal vehicle. The sheriff's office said a firearm was inside the vehicle at the time.

The building Thomas allegedly entered was identified as Courthouse Automotive, located near the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, which houses the courthouse, city jail, and police headquarters.

Staff at Courthouse Automotive said they had no comment other than to note that such an incident had never happened there before.

The sheriff’s office said the stolen vehicle was detected by Flock safety cameras in Rockbridge County on Dec. 8. Thomas was stopped and arrested at a travel center in Raphine.

Thomas is currently being held at the Rockbridge County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Virginia Beach on Dec. 19.