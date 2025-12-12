Navy seeks community input on basing F-35 jets at Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Navy is moving forward with an environmental impact statement as it considers home-basing F-35C Joint Strike Fighter aircraft at Naval Air Station Oceana, a shift that would replace the installation’s existing F/A-18 squadrons.

The service is evaluating two locations for the transition: NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach or Naval Air Station Lemoore in California.

John Hood

The proposal calls for converting seven existing F/A-18 squadrons into F-35 units, bringing roughly 70 F-35Cs to one of the Navy’s master jet bases over a 10-year period. The project would also require constructing or modifying facilities to support the aircraft.

To move forward, the Navy must complete an environmental impact statement and is asking the public to share concerns or comments during a 30-day input period.

Rep. Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot who has pushed for the F-35s to come to Virginia Beach, said the community’s participation is an important first step.

John Hood

“The Navy has them on the West Coast. I need that decision from the Navy that we are going to invest in this naval air station here in Virginia Beach to bring our F-35 squadrons here, and the first step in that is this environmental impact study,” Kiggans said.

She added that local support for the change up remains strong.

“We need our community who supports our military as a whole. Yes, there is noise associated with jets flying overhead — it’s the sound of freedom,” Kiggans said. “I think overwhelmingly our community supports that, and it’s also an attraction for our area as well. I encourage people to reach out to share their opinion.”

In 2024, Virginia Beach City Council unanimously approved a resolution voicing support for bringing the F-35s to Oceana.

The public comment period runs through Jan you can take part by clicking here.