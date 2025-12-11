Hampton City Council approves polling site at Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City Hall was packed Wednesday night with Hampton University alumni, students and staff who gathered to see whether a polling precinct would be placed on campus.

Applause erupted inside the Hampton City Council chambers after city leaders unanimously approved an ordinance establishing a polling location at the university’s Convocation Center.

“Hampton University students are here, we are present, we are ready to make our voices heard at the ballot box,” said sophomore Kevin Jones, one of more than 20 speakers who urged council members to support the change.

Jones said students previously had to take a shuttle to Phoebus High School to vote, creating long lines and often forcing them to miss classes or dining hall hours.

During a presentation before the vote, city staff outlined how the proposed precinct meets legal requirements and how it would be set up on campus. The request will now be sent to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office for approval. If authorized, voters will be notified of the precinct change.

“This truly was history in the making,” Hampton University President Darrell Williams said. “More importantly, it is going to give all of our students an opportunity to participate even more fully in the democratic process and to exercise their right to vote.”

According to The Virginian-Pilot, Hampton University will join other Virginia colleges with polling places on campus, including Old Dominion University, William & Mary and the University of Virginia.

The change is expected to take effect ahead of the 2026 general election.