Hampton Mayor announces HII spending $28M to upgrade facility in the city

HAMPTON, Va. — Led in by Hampton University's drum line, Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray covered several topics during his inaugural State of the City address Wednesday.

First up was economic growth, including the announcement of a $28 million expansion by HII, the company that owns Newport News Shipbuilding.

Watch: 100+ furloughed Newport News Shipbuilding workers laid off, HII confirms

100+ furloughed Newport News Shipbuilding workers laid off: HII spokesperson

“The company’s 150,000 square-foot building off Cmdr. Sheppard Blvd. will be converted into a light manufacturing advanced technologies facility," Gray explained.

In a video message, Newport News Shipbuilding Human Resources VP Xavier Beale said the move will strengthen the relationship between the company and the city.

“It will house some of the most technologically advanced manufacturing machines known to mankind. We will print an array of alloys, ranging from pounds to tons. This facility will support not only our air craft carriers, but our submarines as well," Beale said.

Watch: HII provides glimpse of future USS Enterprise as construction hits major milestone

HII provides glimpse of future USS Enterprise as construction hits major milestone

Following economic growth, the mayor talked about what's being done to address sea level rise and climate change. Efforts to address housing, crime, and health care needs were next.

“With the help of Congressman Bobby Scott, we received funding to establish several neighborhood resource centers that will serve as hubs for police and for members of the community. The first center will be opening soon off of Rip Rap Road," said Gray.

Watch: Hampton mayor, police chief address community concerns following recent violence in past week

Hampton mayor and police chief discuss recent crime in last week

The mayor's final topic was what he is doing to connect with residents.

“As always, two things that make me most excited about our future are our natural resources and our people. I have every confidence in our team here in Hampton, but we cannot do it without you," Gray said, gesturing to the crowd. "Thank you for what you've already done in Hampton during my first year as mayor and thank you for what you continue to do to bless our city with your talent and dedication."

The address is a partnership between the city and the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. News 3 was able to talk with the Chamber's President & CEO about the state of business in Hampton and the peninsula. You can watch that conversation below.

Watch: Virginia Peninsula Chamber President & CEO discusses state of business in Hampton and the peninsula

Virginia Peninsula Chamber President & CEO discusses state of business in Hampton and the peninsula