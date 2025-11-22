Norfolk nonprofit continues Thanksgiving tradition with annual food giveaway event

NORFOLK, Va. — Thanksgiving was less than a week away Saturday and that meant events like the Turkey Trailer food giveaway at the former Military Circle Mall in Norfolk were being held.

The Turkey Trailer food giveaway was organized by Norfolk nonprofit Impact VA. The 2025 event was the seventeenth year in a row the nonprofit handed out food, to thousands of families in need (NATS). In 2025 they planned to serve 3,000.

Dozens of volunteers come together each year to make this event happen.

"Just overwhelmed with gratitude. We sought out to increase our numbers this year with everything that’s going on in the world," Impact VA Executive Director Mechele Hairston said. "We thought if we could give our neighbors a hand up, it would make life a little easier. Some food is donated. We have generous sponsors from Boyd Gaming and the interim. Of course, Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia, Sentara Health Care came together to help us put this all together.”

If you weren’t able to get out to the event but are in need of food, or if you would like to help Impact VA, you can reach out to the organization on social media.