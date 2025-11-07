Norfolk's first casino opens, donates opening day proceeds to local food bank

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's first casino gaming hall opened Friday, marking a historic milestone for the city while supporting a vital community cause on its inaugural day.

The interim gaming hall, located off Park Avenue, welcomed its first customers as casino games officially came to Norfolk.

Proceeds from Friday's operations will benefit the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore.

"I don't have to drive to Portsmouth or Hampton. I'm five miles away, so it's real easy," said Michael Graves, one of the first day customers at the new facility.

Graves, a military retiree who was once stationed in Norfolk, said convenience wasn't his only motivation for visiting on opening day.

"People need food, and if this is some way I can give back, then that's why I'm here," Graves said.

All proceeds from Friday’s operations will go to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. The foodbank already provides about 10,000 meals an hour, 80,000 a day, but during the government shutdown, Tan says demand has jumped by more than 30%.

"For every dollar that they give us, we're going to be able to provide two meals, so $10,000 would mean 20,000 meals, which would be amazing," said Christopher Tan, president and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore.

There’s no exact number yet on how much the foodbank will receive. Its president and CEO, Christopher Tan, says the government shutdown has created additional challenges for local families.

"The shutdown has added a whole wealth of people that are in need and need services and also created kind of a manmade disaster that people are kind of preparing for," Tan said. "We're seeing our neighbors go to multiple distributions instead of just one for the first time in a long time."

The complete casino and resort is estimated to open in 2027, and for families relying on the foodbank, this Friday’s jackpot could mean a hot meal.