Maury sweeps major Class 5 All-State football honors

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Maury capped off its season with a third consecutive state title and is adding some more hardware before the dust settles on the 2025 campaign.

The Commodores were well-represented when the Class 5 All-State teams were unveiled Monday. Head coach Dyrri Mc Cain was named Coach of the Year, sophomore quarterback Domo Everette picked up Offensive Player of the Year and senior linebacker Isaiah Simmons received Defensive Player of the Year honors.

This marks the fourth State Coach of the Year accolade for McCain, who led Maury to a 14-1 season with its only defeat coming to Cardinal Gibbons (NC) in the season opener. The Commodores earned their eighth straight region crown and the program boasts a 102-15 record during McCain's nine seasons leading the program, which includes four state championships.

Everette amassed 4,047 total yards and 58 touchdowns on the campaign, helping Maury run the table against opponents from Virginia. In the Commodores' five postseason games, he threw for 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Tasked with filling the shoes of former quarterback Au'Tori Newkirk, Everette passed with flying colors and had a big hand in keeping Maury's streak of state titles intact.

Simmons, who suffered a season-ending injury in the Region 5B title game against King's Fork, tallied 109 tackles and 27 sacks during the 2025 campaign. He'll continue his career at Pittsburgh in college, taking his skills to the ACC. He was named as an All-State performer in each of his four high school seasons, pulling in second team honors as a freshman and sophomore before earning first team accolades in each of his final two years.

In total, Maury walked away with 11 First Team All-State honors.

Last week, Oscar Smith wide receiver Travis Johnson picked up Class 6 State Player of the Year honors, while Tigers head coach Chris Scott was named Coach of the Year.