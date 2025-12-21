Fire displaces two adults in Norfolk row home, no injuries reported

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to a residential fire Saturday evening in the 700 block of St. Paul’s Boulevard, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched around 6:18 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from a two-story, multi-family row home.

Crews quickly worked to bring the fire under control.

The fire was declared under control at 6:31 p.m., according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

No injuries were reported.

Two adults were displaced as a result of the fire, and the American Red Cross is being contacted to provide assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.